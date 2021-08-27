Elette Rapovich, 68, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

She was born March 12, 1953 in Hibbing, Minn., to Eli and Elois (Perez) Rapovich. Elette was a longtime Chisholm resident. She retired from Hibbing Taconite and loved spending time with her pets; Windsor, Sherlock and Watson. She also enjoyed crocheting.

Elette is survived by her mother, Elois; brothers, Don (Joanie) Rapovich, Dale (LuAnn) Rapovich; significant other, Gene Hren; niece, Elizabeth (Chris) Fadling; nephew, Mark J. (Tara) Rapovich; several grand and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eli.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Fr. Milos Zivkovic of St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church officiating.

Interment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Elette Rapovich, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
4
0

Service information

Aug 31
Visitation
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
11:00AM-11:40AM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries