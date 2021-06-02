Eleanor Sigrid Johnson, 87, of Virginia, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born Nov. 19, 1933, in Duluth, the daughter of Iver and Sigrid (Hokkanson) Kjellman and was a 1951 graduate of Proctor High School. Eleanor married Roy E. Johnson on July 31, 1954, in Proctor and they moved to Virginia in 1959. She was employed for many years at the House of Fabrics in Virginia, and the Red Owl Bakery. Eleanor was a member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia, was an avid Minnesota Twins fan, enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and bowling.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Brett (Susan) Johnson of Esko, Evelyn (Richard) Kinnunen of Britt and Eric (Patty) Johnson of St. Bonifacius, Minn.; sister, Norma Bowers; grandchildren: Sarrah, Alison, Rainee, Erin, Austin and Cassandra; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Jacob, Carter, Elliette, Preston and Kellen; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; brothers, Donald Kjellman and Frederick Kjellman; and grandson, Bradley Lahti.
A private family committal service will be held at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Minneapolis.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
