Eleanor June Indihar, 96, formerly of Gilbert, Minn., died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with her daughter by her side. She had been a resident of Woodbury Villa in Woodbury, Minn., for the previous 4 years.
Born on June 26, 1925, in Eveleth, Minn., Eleanor graduated from Gilbert High School and Mesabi Junior College and was employed by several hospitals as an X-ray technician. She left her position in San Francisco, Calif., to take care of her grandmother in Gilbert. Eleanor married Stanley Edward Indihar of Gilbert in 1955. She became a loving mother of three children while supporting the family business of the United Hardware Store in Gilbert for many years.
Eleanor exhibited faith, love, compassion and loyalty throughout her life as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eleanor spent many years as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert serving as a catechism teacher, church lector, choir member, rosary leader and devout parishioner. Eleanor was proud of her Slovenian heritage and was honored with a mother-of-the-year award by the Slovenian Women's Union where she served as the Vice President/Sunshine Chair of Branch 35.
Eleanor enjoyed visiting with people sharing joy and her faith in the Lord. She spent many years of her life as a devoted caregiver to her children, grandmother, mother and husband. Eleanor loved singing, history, art and preparing traditional Slovenian dishes for her family.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Mary Osmundson and Bob (Val) Indihar; four grandchildren: Adam (Shelby) Indihar, Chad (Allyson) Indihar, Rachel Indihar and Kristen Indihar; two great-grandchildren, Joni and Rusty Indihar; and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Weimar.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Stanley; her son, Timothy; her parents, Julia Dombroski and John Dombroski; and her dear first-cousin, William Curley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6. Burial will take place in the Gilbert Cemetery immediately after the mass.
The family would prefer memorials as masses for Eleanor Indihar directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Family Services provided by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
