Eleanor Charlotte Lemire, 86, of Aitkin, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Riverwood Health Care Center, Aitkin.
She was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Nickerson Township to Edwin and Ruth (Peterson) Hedberg. Eleanor was united in marriage to Virgil Lemire on Nov. 22, 1952, in Aitkin. Eleanor was a member of the American Legion Post #86 Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church of Aitkin. She enjoyed antique collecting, crossword puzzles and especially spending time with her family. Eleanor will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. (Mary) Lemire of Alamogordo, N.M., and Perry J. (Denise) Lemire of Duluth; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Lemire; grandchildren, Jennifer (Cory) Wilson, Jeffrey (Mariah) Lemire, Kristen (Andy) Lemire, Danielle (Michael) Lapos, Sarah (JR) Wingate, Ted (Kylee) Paakkonen and Joe Paakkonen; great grandchildren, Lincoln McDougall, Natilie Lapos, David Lapos, Gavin, Holden and Bennett Lemire; brother, Gerald (Chris) Hedberg of Aitkin; two sisters, Marion Gilmer of Aitkin and Ethel Peterson of Minnetonka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; daughter, Cindy Paakkonen; and son, David Lemire.
Services for Eleanor will not be held at this time.
To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
