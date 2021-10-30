Eleanor Aune Phillips, 98, of Angora, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born at home in Idington, Minn., on July 18, 1923, to Solomon and Susanna (Koski) Alt. She graduated from Alango High School as Valedictorian. While in school, she worked at the Angora Coop and at the Idington School as a hot lunch cook. She married Raymond Phillips on Nov. 5, 1942. Eleanor and Raymond moved to Chicago, where she worked at Haber Screw Machine Company, and then transferred to an aircraft plant as a plane parts inspector. The young couple was blessed with their first son Larry who was born in Chicago in 1947. Eleanor and Raymond moved back to Minnesota in October of 1949, where they were blessed with two more sons, Lee in 1950 and Jay in 1953. They bought a home in Sturgeon and co-managed the Sturgeon Co-op for 17 years. Eleanor drove a rural mail route for 28 years before retiring in 1984.
Eleanor loved to travel, and she and Raymond traveled the country; coast to coast. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and camping, and snowmobiling. Eleanor loved dancing to Country Junction. She was a longtime member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, a member of the Homemaker’s club and served on the Sturgeon Town Board for several years. She also served as a fire warden after the death of her husband Ray.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, Lee (Lynne) Phillips, and Jay (Sharon) Phillips; grandchildren: Kit (Sarena) Phillips, Ryan Phillips, Jesse (Sheena) Phillips, Scott (Holly) Phillips, Grant Phillips, Troy (Mary) Rasch, and Wade (Lori) Rasch; great-grandchildren: Milo Phillips, Levi Phillips, Elizabeth Phillips, Nora Phillips, Victoria Phillips, Brittany Phillips, Natalie Rasch, Michael Rasch, Connor Rasch, and Laura Rasch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 71 ½ years, Raymond; son, Larry Phillips, grandson, Chris Phillips; sisters, Susan Kumma and Gertrude Rahikainen; brothers, Walter Alt and Arne Alt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Alango, Angora, Minn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.