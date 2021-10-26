Eleanor Aune Phillips, 98, of Angora, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Alango, Angora, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

