Eleanor A. Sheldon

Eleanor A. Sheldon, 94, Hibbing died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

She was born March 4, 1928, to Nazzereno and Italia (Bernucci) Boria in Hibbing. Eleanor attended Hibbing Schools. After marrying Joseph Sheldon on June 17, 1961, they moved to California where they lived for 30 years. Upon Joseph’s retirement they returned to live in Hibbing. Before moving to California, Eleanor was employed at Feldman’s Department store in Hibbing. In California she provided daycare for various families. Eleanor was a member of the Kitso Club at Real Life of downtown Hibbing. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and knitting was one of her favorite pastimes.

