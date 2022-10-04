Eleanor A. Sheldon, 94, Hibbing died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born March 4, 1928, to Nazzereno and Italia (Bernucci) Boria in Hibbing. Eleanor attended Hibbing Schools. After marrying Joseph Sheldon on June 17, 1961, they moved to California where they lived for 30 years. Upon Joseph’s retirement they returned to live in Hibbing. Before moving to California, Eleanor was employed at Feldman’s Department store in Hibbing. In California she provided daycare for various families. Eleanor was a member of the Kitso Club at Real Life of downtown Hibbing. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and knitting was one of her favorite pastimes.
Eleanor is survived by her brother, Dante Boria, Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister, Barbara Manney of Hibbing; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sheldon in 2016; her parents, Nazzereno and Italia; sister, Ermine (Bert) Ackerson; brother, Aldo (Marcia) Boria; and sister, Mary (Tony) Perrella; sister-in-law, Dorothy Boria; and her brother-in-law, William Manney Sr.
Funeral services for Eleanor will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday. A private interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
