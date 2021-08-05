Eldyne “Deno” Marie (Vistad) Kubena, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at her home with family by her side.

Services will be announced in a full obituary to come.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

