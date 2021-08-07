Eldyne “Deno” Marie (Vistad) Kubena, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
She was born on April 18, 1945, in Roseau, Minn., to Ole and Ethel (Sellen) Vistad. She grew up on her parent’s farm in Roseau and attended school there, graduating from Roseau High School in 1963. In 1964 she graduated from St. Cloud Cosmetology School, St. Cloud, MN. She then moved to Hibbing where she worked as a beautician. In 1969 she married Jerome “Jerry” Kubena at St. Leo’s Church in Hibbing.
Over the years she continued being a beautician, along with a homemaker, home health care aide, and the bookkeeper for their business, Kubena Construction. Deno was an accomplished piano player and she enjoyed music and dancing. She loved going to music concerts and she especially looked forward to the Buddy Holly Winter Party at The Reif Center.
They welcomed their three children into their home and took pride in teaching them to be strong, loving, and independent children. She was a loving and supportive Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. She rarely missed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school events and cheering them on in sports. Deno devoted her entire life to her children and continues to influence their lives. Her kindness and compassion touched many hearts and we will all miss her.
She is survived by her children, Jason (Kathy) Kubena, Jacki Kubena; five grandchildren: Maddi Kubena, Michael Kubena, Drew Kubena, Blaydon Kubena-McCue and Rowan McCue; brothers, Ray (JoAnn) Vistad, Luverne (MaryAnn) Vistad, Leroy Vistad; sisters-in-law, Frances Butchert and Marion Prebich; along with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her special dog KiKi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Ethel Vistad; husband, Jerry Kubena; and son, Andy Kubena.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, at the Open Door Church, 12025 Corey Tracts Rd, Hibbing, with Pastor Brent Theien officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial at Hibbing Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Fairview Hospice of Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.