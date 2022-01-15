Eldon L. Etter
January 28,1939 — December 17, 2021
Eldon L. Etter, 82, of Zim, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 17, 2021, in his home.
He was born Jan. 28,1939, in Becker County the son of Paul and Bernice (Kimball) Etter, spent his childhood years in Menahga, and was a graduate of Cherry High School, Class of 1957. Eldon married Barbara Thiel on April 5, 1986, at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron.
Eldon was a Brick Mason by trade, he was a 50-Year Member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union 1 MN/ND. He loved his work and admired every building or basement he worked on. Eldon enjoyed going to work so he could banter with the crew he worked with. He was also a farmer at heart, but he had to deal with the uncertainty of weather and breakdowns, which at times, stressed him to the max but it always got done. He enjoyed and collected Minneapolis Moline tractors, loved looking at them, especially after Ward and Bryan restored them, they turned out beautiful.
Eldon was also a storyteller and loved telling jokes, enjoyed making people laugh, the “yah yah” man, his one- liners sometimes caused eye rolling… time to go Eldon. He was a people person, loved to visit, drinking one cup of coffee or a pot after a couple of hours. He loved his bismarks, donuts and sweets.
He loved his grandchildren and attended many of their activities, taught them how to drive anything with a motor on it and they loved him.
Eldon is survived by his wife: Barbara; children: Hugh (Robin) Etter of Eveleth, Ward (Juanita) Etter of Zim, and Janine McNeil of Kissimmee, Fla.; stepchildren: Joseph Zganjar of Gilbert, Michael Zganjar of Iron, and Laurie Zganjar of Chisago, Minn.; brothers: Carl (Sue Daily) Etter of Duluth and Philip (Carol) Etter of Mt. Iron; grandchildren: Jessica (Rich) Holleque, Karisa (Jason Hollett) Etter, Joshua Etter, Macey (Ryan Dacy) Etter, Connie (Brian Olsen) Etter, Bryan Etter, Hannah McNeil, and Desiree McNeil; step-grandchildren: Matt (Kara) Anderson, Nathan (Alex) Anderson, Justin Rae, Nick Berg, Mike Zganjar, Kacie Zganjar, Faith Zganjar, Brooke (Shawn) Ackerman, Logan Kelly, and Makenzie Stanway; great-grandchildren: Milo, Cleo, Bee, and Sunny; step-great-grandchildren: Reese and Reagan; mother of his children, Nancy McClellan; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Melvin and Camille; and two brothers in infancy: Merle Patrick and Edward.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron. Pastor Christine Kadelbach will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring Inurnment will take place in the Forbes Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron.
The Etter Family wishes to thank the Essentia East Range Hospice Team for their care and concern.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.