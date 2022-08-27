Elaine Marie Beissel, 65, of Minneapolis, died August 12, 2022.
She was born April 16, 1957, in Chisholm, Minn., to Walter Joseph Beissel, Jr. and Hilda (Rucks) Beissel.
She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. She went on to college at St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis and became a Physical Therapy Assistant.
Elaine grew up on Dewey Lake, north of Chisholm, with her sister and two brothers where they spent countless hours swimming, biking, fishing and walking down the dirt roads singing John Denver songs. She loved music.
She was very talented and artistic. Her drawings and paintings were beautiful. She crocheted finely detailed doilies that she generously gave to friends and family.
Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren. Elaine had a gentle heart and was the best friend a person could have. She touched so many lives with her love and friendship.
She is survived by her children, Tracy (Fred Torvik) Schepis, Ezra (Deysi) Schepis; and grandchildren, Lyric and Alessandra Schepis; brothers, David (Gwen) Beissel, Terry Beissel; sister, Gail (Scott) Rice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Gary Beissel.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
