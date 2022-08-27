Elaine Marie Beissel

Elaine Marie Beissel, 65, of Minneapolis, died August 12, 2022.

She was born April 16, 1957, in Chisholm, Minn., to Walter Joseph Beissel, Jr. and Hilda (Rucks) Beissel.

