Our precious mother, Elaine Kathryn Mathews, 82, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Heritage Manor, Chisholm, Minn.
She was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Bertha, Minn., the daughter of Richard and Iva (Mertens) Grossman and was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Elaine married James Mathews on Oct. 27, 1956, in Hibbing and was a longtime resident of Hibbing. She was a member of the Hibbing Catholic Community and a homemaker.
Elaine devoted her life to her seven children and family. Elaine was fun-loving with a playful and sometimes matter-of-fact sense of humor. She loved sharing life with her family and friends in northern Minnesota. She especially enjoyed talking over a cup of coffee, family gatherings, craft fairs, planting spring flowers and relaxing in the sun. Her quick smile, wit, sense of humor and love of life were gifts to all who met her.
Elaine is survived by her children: Lori Mathews of Plymouth, Julie (Wayne) Thune of Hibbing, Patti (Greg) Moll of Prior Lake, Larry (Becky) Mathews of Chisholm, Roxann Mathews of Pengilly, and Joe (Melissa) Mathews of Britt; siblings, Arlene Blais of Cushing and Helen Vold of Hibbing; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Iva Grossman; husband, Jim Mathews; daughter, Susan Jensrud; and sisters, Patricia Olson and Norma Anderson.
A private family funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service in the Hibbing Park – Maple Hill Cemetery. The family requests that all those who attend wear facemasks for health and safety. COVID restrictions are in place.
Memorials are preferred and will be donated to local organizations.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to: the staff of Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Dr. Jan Baldwin, and NorthStar Hospice for providing ongoing compassionate care to Elaine. She loved you all.
Family services provided by Anderson- Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
