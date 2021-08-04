Elaine Eleanor Terry, 86, of Hibbing, entered her eternal life on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Ray, Minn. She was united in marriage on June 8, 1953, to Henry Frank Terry a few hours before she graduated from Falls High School. She worked at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls, Minn., until she retired. Elaine had many gifts given to her in her 86 years. She enjoyed being with children in our neighborhood, Sunday school, and Awana as a teacher, Crafting, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, etc. cake decorating for many birthdays, weddings and taking the time to help a friend or family member in need.
Her spirit is carried on by her children, Dennis (Cathy) Terry, Marlene (Bradley) Larson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her younger brother, Bennie (Ruth Olson) Etienne; as well as many very loved family members too numerous to mention.
We were blessed to learn valuable lessons from Elaine:
When you are given too much for yourself or your garden produces plenty-always make more food to share with someone that could use a reminder that they are thought of.
Enjoy your time with children and the elderly. You will laugh and always learn something new.
Always dress nicely to feel special and be prepared for the new day you have been given.
Decorate your home with items that bring you joy and remind you of great friends and memories.
If God puts someone in your mind-pray for them and send a card…Always with jokes or poems.
Elaine is reunited with her husband of 48 years; her parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and many friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in First Baptist Church in Hibbing, with Rev. Greg Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be for a half hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls on Friday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.