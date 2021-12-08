Eileen Pearl (Holman) Verant, age 93 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Full obituary notice to come.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

