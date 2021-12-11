Eileen P. Verant, age 93 of Hibbing, MN, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at the Rising Sun
Vista in Hibbing. She was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Aug. 19, 1928, to Oliver and
Annie (Schie) Holmen. Eileen grew up in the Thief River Falls area and attended high school
there. Eventually, she moved to Hibbing for work and started at Montgomery Wards as the
catalog manager. She worked there about 20 years and then went on to be an office
manager for JCPenney until her retirement.
She married the love of her life, Gary Verant on July 10, 1954, in Hibbing and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in July.
Eileen was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing and her faith was very important to her. Eileen and Gary spent all of their time together. They loved wintering in Arizona and Florida. They loved traveling and took many trips throughout the years, with Mexico and
cruising the Panama Canal a couple of their favorites. Eileen was very much a people person,
and when you ran into her, there would inevitably be a big hug followed by a kiss or two!
She will be missed by all who knew her.
A special thank you to these special people for all their love, care, kindness and support:
Steven Jolowsky, Judy Shea, Lynn Walters, Ken Anderson, Carlin and Arlis Hahn, Pastor Kevin
Olson, Valentini’s Supper Club, and Dana, Randy, and Sherry at Rising Sun Vista.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband, Gary; sisters-in-law, Janice Anderson of Hibbing, and
Geri Bensmiller of Naples, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and seven godchildren.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her three sisters; Olive, Adeline, and Marian.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Pastor Kevin of Our Saviors Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Columbarium in Hibbing. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
