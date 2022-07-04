Eileen Lucille (Sweeney) Beiko, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully went to be with God on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the comfort of her grandson’s home in Elk River, Minn.
She was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Cass Lake, Minn., to Phillip & Lucille (Countryman) Sweeney. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Cass Lake and then moved to Minneapolis to study bookkeeping. While living at the boys & girls club in Minneapolis, Eileen met her beloved husband George P. Beiko in 1953 and they were married for 68 years. Eileen and George adopted their beautiful daughter, Maria (Beiko) Michienzi in 1967. They lived in Maple Grove, Minn., before relocating to Chisholm, Minn., where they resided for over 20 years. Over the years, she worked for an accounting office as a bookkeeper and was a nanny for some very special families (MacDonalds and Gonzalaz) that she has many fond memories of. Eileen was a faithful member of the Catholic church and prayed for hours and hours up until her last days. It is because of this that we know Eileen is safe with Jesus. She lived for hugs from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always very stubborn, yet so caring and devoted, and she projected that love and care onto all who knew her.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Maria; four grandchildren: Joseph (Nikki), Joshua, Meg (Blake), and Mark (Nadia); six great-grandchildren: Aiden, Giovanni, Easton, Vincent, Historia, and Maverick; and 11 siblings: Marcy, Bernadette, Evoynne, Warren, Lizzy, Lullabelle, Phyllis, Beatrice, Caroline, Georgie, and Valeria; and many other family members and amazing friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George; her parents, Phillip and Lucille; 7 siblings, Jack, Alford, Phillip, Izetta, Judy, Dolores; and Uncle Earl and Aunt Frieda.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chisholm. To sign the on-line guestbook and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
