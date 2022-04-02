Eileen Edith Poczekaj

Eileen Edith Poczekaj, 79, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Orr, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Poczekaj as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries