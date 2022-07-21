Edwin Robert ‘Eddie’ Hyppa

Edwin R. “Eddie” Hyppa, 83, of Eveleth died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home with his family under hospice care after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 21, 1939, in Cook, Minn., to Edwin W. and Marion D. (Heikkinen) Hyppa. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. Eddie had lived in Alango, moving to Virginia in 1944, and in 1951 moved to Eveleth. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School, Class of 1957.
He was united in marriage to Diane Marie Garrity on Oct. 15, 1960, in Eveleth at the former Holy Family Catholic Church. Eddie worked as a surveyor for Eveleth Mines, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, running, golfing and curling. Eddie loved spending time with his family and was a kind neighbor and friend, always helping when needed.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Linda (Bob) Benson of Eveleth, Greg (Lori) Hyppa of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Sue Adams of Eveleth; grandchildren: Chrissy, Sarah, Shelly, Nate, Haley and Hannah; sister, LaVerne “Lovey” Prebarich and family; other extended families and friends.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, William “Billy”; granddaughter, Kendra Hyppa; and parents.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.