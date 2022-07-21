Edwin Robert ‘Eddie’ Hyppa

Edwin R. “Eddie” Hyppa, 83, of Eveleth died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home with his family under hospice care after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on May 21, 1939, in Cook, Minn., to Edwin W. and Marion D. (Heikkinen) Hyppa. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. Eddie had lived in Alango, moving to Virginia in 1944, and in 1951 moved to Eveleth. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School, Class of 1957.

