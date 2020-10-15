Edwin Leroy Mattila

Edwin Leroy “Butch” Mattila, 75, of Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He was born on June 21, 1945, to Eino and Effie Mattila in Becker County, Minn. He attended Cherry schools. Butch started his working career at the age of 14 picking vegetables for the Chun King Corporation for $1 a day. He enjoyed many different occupations throughout his lifetime which included trapping, logging, construction, supervisor at MDI, handyman for many people and pallets. Butch also volunteered for the local food shelf for many years. He enjoyed fishing, trapping, bowling, helping others, and playing cards with his wife and family. He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

Butch is survived by his daughter, Jayne Geis of Hill City; son, Robb (Amy) Mattila of Savage, Minn.; stepdaughters, Debbie (Dennis) Wavernack of Kinney, Vickie Creighton of Rochester, Minn.; stepson, Richard Ellenberger of Virginia; sisters: Irene Torkkola of Kenosha, Wis., Miriam (Willard) Potila of Tower, Helen Salo of Iron, Peggy Melina of Osage, Minn., and Linda Hanninen of Menahga, Minn; brother, Elmer Mattila of Virginia; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, eight step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog “Butchie.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eino and Effie; wife, Evelyn; sister, Katie Pulju; brothers, Henry Mattila, Alland Mattila, and Curt Kummala; son-in-law, Michael Geis; and grandson, Andrew Geis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

Luncheon will be served following the funeral.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests masks to be worn at and during funeral services.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Mattila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries