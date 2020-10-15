Edwin Allen Janzen of Kelsey, Minn., passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 90. After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Edwin passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Loretta and their children by his side.
Edwin was born in Windom, Minn., on Sept. 25, 1930, to Cornelius and Anna (Krahn) Janzen. In July of 1948, he met the love of his life, Loretta Robarge. They married in 1950 and lived together almost inseparably for over 70 years. They raised a family, grew a farm, and owned a store in Kelsey. Ed was in the Air Force from 1950-1954, held a job in the mines, was a television repairman for about a decade and ran the farm. He was also a member of the Ionic Lodge 186 in Duluth, where he received the Hiram Award and the AAD Shrine in Duluth. Ed exemplified patience and persistence. He was known for his great sense of humor, his infectious smile, work ethic, and his kind and compassionate spirit towards life. He was a strong patriarch of his family and a good friend to all. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was a loving grandfather, and “great-grand” father to many. He was a strong good man and if you could bottle love, it would be called “Edwin.” He was loved and will be missed by many.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Loretta Janzen; his children, Crystal (Larry) Marinucci, Cheryl Janzen, Cindy (Bill) Morgan, Jeremy (Nicole) Janzen and Tara Haase; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet Lugar; and brother, Jerry Janzen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Anna Janzen; his sisters, Eleanor Hage and Dora Stidham; and his son, Rickey Janzen.
A private memorial service will be held at the Kelsey Cemetery.
