Edward William Cafourek, age 70, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home.
Ed was born in 1952 to Alfred and Emily Cafourek in Park Rapids, Minn. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1971. He was employed with US Steel/MN Tac for 31 years. Ed was united in marriage to Barb Leen in 2002 in Pengilly, Minn.
Ed is survived by his wife, Barb; one daughter, Abbie (Brian) Christenson; one son, Aaron (Cassandra) Leen; seven sisters: Marcene (Bill) Kendall, Carol (Don) Metzer, Jeanette Webster, LaDonna (John) Koski, Delores Warden, Nancy Koewler, Marie (Roy) Breeden; two brothers, Alfred “Bob” (Pat) Cafourek and Lynden Cafourek; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Roger Varichak, Dean Warden, Joel Webster, and John Koewler; and nephews, Rick and Mark Webster, and Craig Cafourek.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, Minn. A private burial will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery, Nashwauk.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Edward Cafourek, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.