Edward William Cafourek

Edward William Cafourek, age 70, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Monday, February 20, 2023
12:00PM-3:00PM
Libbey Funeral Home
520 NE Second Avenue
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744
