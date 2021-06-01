Edward Victor Enquist, 85, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Waterview Pines.

Graveside service Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are pending with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing.

