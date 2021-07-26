Edward Matthew Strukel, 67, of Aurora, died suddenly on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1954, in Virginia, Minn. to Edward and Josephine (Turk) Strukel. Ed was a 1973 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School and then began working for Erie Mining Company. He retired from LTV Steel as a production truck driver.
Ed enjoyed hunting, motorcycling and riding bicycle. He will be remembered as a kind man with a unique sense of humor.
Survivors include his brother, Gerald Strukel of Aurora; several cousins and relatives, along with his cousin and close friend, Billy Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine; and his brother, Michael in 2019.
Funeral service for Edward will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Charles Flynn officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
