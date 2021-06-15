Edward Lucarelli, 93, of Virginia, died Friday, June 4, 2021 in his home.
He was born May 2, 1928, in Virginia, the son of Ernest and Carmella Lucarelli. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946–1949. He married Edna Mae Hayes, and then Marjorie Ellen Bell.
Edward is survived by his children, Michael and Barbara; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rocci (Carol) and Richard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Edna and Marjorie; son, Joseph; and siblings: Almida, Elsie, Mary, Florence, Gigi, Anthony, Albert, Ernest, and Jimmy.
At the family’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
