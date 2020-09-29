Edward Joseph Paul Pahule, 74, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Edward was born in Hibbing, Minn., to Edward J. Pahule Sr. and Catherine Pahule (Maras). He graduated from St. Cloud State College with a degree in Business Administration.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Berlin, Germany. He was an entrepreneur with several businesses throughout the years. His passion was music and his first venture was a DJ business, Sound Entertainment in St. Paul, Minn., providing music for corporate parties and wedding receptions. His latest business adventure was CoasTel Payphones in Pensacola, Fla.
Edward is survived by sisters: Shirley Ann Hines (Pahule), Kathleen Crowle (Pahule) and husband William, Rachelle (Shelly) Marshall (Pahule) husband John; brothers, Richard Pahule, wife Kathleen, Robert Pahule, wife Gayle.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward J. and Catherine Pahule.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.