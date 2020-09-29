Edward Joseph Paul Pahule

Edward Joseph Paul Pahule, 74, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Edward was born in Hibbing, Minn., to Edward J. Pahule Sr. and Catherine Pahule (Maras). He graduated from St. Cloud State College with a degree in Business Administration.

Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Berlin, Germany. He was an entrepreneur with several businesses throughout the years. His passion was music and his first venture was a DJ business, Sound Entertainment in St. Paul, Minn., providing music for corporate parties and wedding receptions. His latest business adventure was CoasTel Payphones in Pensacola, Fla.

Edward is survived by sisters: Shirley Ann Hines (Pahule), Kathleen Crowle (Pahule) and husband William, Rachelle (Shelly) Marshall (Pahule) husband John; brothers, Richard Pahule, wife Kathleen, Robert Pahule, wife Gayle.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edward J. and Catherine Pahule.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

