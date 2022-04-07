Edward James Barto, 79, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, in Wahpeton, N.D.
Ed was born on Sept. 4, 1942, to Edward and Muriel (Hance) Barto in Gouverneur, N.Y. As a child, Ed relocated with his family to Deerwood, Minn., where he grew up, held his first job as a paperboy, and enjoyed many adventures with his four siblings. Ed started his career working alongside his father, uncle, and aunt on the pipeline in Ketchikan, Alaska, where he held fond memories of the time he spent enjoying the beautiful countryside and growing close with his dad. Ed settled into a long mining career on the Iron Range from 1974 until his retirement in 2004. While living in Chisholm, Minn., Ed met the love of his life, Bonnie (Vesel) Maggert, and the two were wed on June 11, 1983. Ed was blessed to have created an immediate family with Bonnie and her four children. Ed lived his life to the fullest enjoying fishing, hunting, and had a seemingly endless appetite for going to restaurants with friends. He was especially fond of spending time with his children and grandchildren to whom he was lovingly called “PaPa.”
Ed is survived by his children: Danielle (Dennis) Kocik, Kimberly (Allan) Narveson, Todd Maggert, and Joelene (Mark) Hettwer; his grandchildren: Zachary and Kaitlynn Pearson, Jordan, Shyanne, and Lizzy Narveson, Austin, Hailey, and Theiron Maggert, Spencer, Emilee, Mariah and Andrew Hettwer; his siblings: Rose Stimac, Mary Dandrea, Charles (Shirley) Barto, and Susan Barto.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; and his beloved wife, Bonnie.
Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be truly missed by many.
A memorial with family and friends will be held at a later date at Park Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn.
