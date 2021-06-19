Edward F. Ribich, 90, died peacefully in his home on June 11, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1930, to parents Luke A. and Frances L. (Anzelc) Ribich, in Biwabik, Minn. Ed joined the US Navy in 1951 and served on the USS Maurice J. Manuel. He married Carol M. (Hawkinson) Ribich of Virginia, Minn., in 1951.
In the years following, Ed worked as a mechanic at Erie Mining Company while attending the University of MN Duluth where he received a BS Degree in Elementary Education. While teaching in the Osseo School District, Ed attended St Cloud State University and obtained a MS degree in Educational Administration. Ed served the Sauk Rapids School District as an elementary principal before adventuring to Alaska where he served as a school administrator in Galena and Metlakatla Public Schools.
Ed married Patricia Rae Murphy in 1988 and the two of them became an inseparable team of global adventurers. Together they nurtured their shared love of history and geography.
Edward was predeceased by his wife, Carol; his parents; and his brother, Luke J. Ribich.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Sharon (Tom) Neils, Kay (Kent) Smith, Mike (Joan) Ribich; step children, Jim Pavek, Laura (Dave) Witschen,Todd (Christina) Pavek, and Patrice Pavek; 10 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; his brothers, Robert (Rosemary) Ribich, Richard (Janet) Ribich; sister-in-law, Betty Ribich; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, Minn., on June 24, 2021, from 12 -2 p.m.
An interment with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minn., will follow.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the MN Conservation Federation.
Go forth, hunt and fish, play your accordion, and adventure on, Dear Man ~
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.