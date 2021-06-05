Edward Enquist, 85, died peacefully May 29, 2021 in Virginia, Minn.
Ed was born Nov. 30, 1935 in Biwabik, Minn. He graduated from Biwabik High School in 1954. Edward served in the Army. After returning to Biwabik he met and married Charlaine Hull Wheeler and they remained in Biwabik.
Edward did many jobs including logging and trucking, but spent the majority working as and retired a heavy equipment operator with the Local 49. Ed also enjoyed his couple years of adventure gold mining in Alaska.
Mostly Ed loved the outdoors with canoeing, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. For many years Edward enjoyed gardening. Each year his garden would grow until one year the garden took over his entire yard. He fed the kids and grandkids and some neighbors as well with his garden!
Along with hunting, fishing and gardening comes a lot of canning, creating and cooking. We all enjoyed most of his creations in the kitchen. Every season there was something being processed, canned or frozen in his kitchen.
Ed truly enjoyed his work within the Church as well as the many activities he was involved with throughout the years.
Edward is survived by his children, Christine (Jerry ) Cornell, James (Debbie) Wheeler, and Elaine (Darren) Goodman; grandchildren, Alicia (Kevin) James, William (Katie) Cornell, April Leigh, David Wheeler, Jennifer (Paul) DuCharme, Krisanna (Jesse) Kilde, Laura (Joshua) LeTourneau, and Joseph (Elizabeth) Pender; and 16 great grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Charlaine; parents, Floyd and Katherine Enquist; sister, Dorothy Ceglar; and brothers, Bern and Don.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
