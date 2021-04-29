Edward (Eddie) Charles Kurtenbach Sr., 81, of Hoyt Lakes, went home to Jesus and his other loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He passed away at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 5, 1940, in Pierre, S.D. He grew up in Mitchell, S.D.. He had various jobs before working at Erie Mining, and then later retired from LTV Mining in 1998. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church in Hoyt Lakes. Eddie married Nancy Jo Novakovich on March 24, 1972.
Eddie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved life, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed adventure. He had a great sense of humor and always liked to joke around. Regardless of his illnesses, he put up a good fight, was always so brave and didn’t complain. He will be so greatly missed by his family.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Nancy Jo; his daughter, Brenda Hopewell of Niangua, Mo.; his son, Chuck (Rhonda Vaughn) Kurtenbach of Niangua, Mo.; his grandchildren, Amanda, Sheena, and Shawnae, all of Missouri; his great-grandchildren: Hanna, Rhylee, Kaylyn and Kogan of Missouri; his sisters, Shirley Roberston and Cathy Suhr, both of South Dakota. Eddie is also survived by nieces, nephews, sister in-law and brother in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Elizabeth; his sisters: Carol Jean, Dorothy, Deloris, Annabelle and Isabelle; his brother, Clarence; his nephews, Michael and David.
Public visitation and reviewal will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Parish (Queen of Peace) in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
