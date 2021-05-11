Edward B. Danculovich, 80, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
He was born June 15, 1940, to Peter and Mary (Vidovic) Danculovich in Monroe Location, near Chisholm. After high school, Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fr. Brenning, GA. He was later employed as a parts salesman for Boyer Ford Truck Company. He was a member of St. Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm. Edward also belonged to the Hibbing Elks Lodge, the Minneapolis Teamsters 743, and a devout member of the Hibbing Rifle Range. Edward loved shooting at the range along with black powder. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, grilling in his shed, and especially spending time with his family and friends, solving the world's problems.
He is survived by his wife, Randy Danculovich, Hibbing; daughter, Rachel (Donald) Stacy, Sterling, Va.; granddaughter, Jenna Kaitlyn Stacy, Sterling, Va.; and his six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Carlysle and David Danculovich; and his sister, Donna Danculovich.
Funeral services for Edward will be at noon, Friday, May 14, at St. Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm. Fr. Milos Zivkovic will officiate.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
The Danculovich family would like to send a sincere thank you to Heritage Manor and staff for their excellent and compassionate care they gave Edward while he was there.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
