Edward Arthur Dorn, 91 of Hoyt Lakes passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He was born Aug. 30, 1929, to Harry and Barbara (Klimek) Dorn in Leaf Mountain Township, Minn. He was a graduate of Parkers Prairie High School. After high school Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ed went on to marry the love of his life, Ginny Kraemer, on June 27, 1955 in Urbank, Minn. Ed went to school for mechanic and owned his own garage in Urbank. Ed and Ginny then moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1958 where he worked at Erie Mining Company and raised their two children, Steve and Renee. Ed then was employed as a police officer for the Hoyt Lakes Department for 20 years. After retirement, he enjoyed being a groundskeeper for the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course. He was also an established gunsmith for 25 years.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed duck, deer, grouse and moose hunting. A great memory was when Ed shot a moose at age 74 with Ginny at his side. He hunted deer until age 87, Ed loved to spend time with family and friends fishing either in the boat, from the dock, or on the ice.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, trapshooting, playing cards, casino trips, watching sports, dancing with Ginny, doing puzzles, watching old western movies and Jeopardy, and loved to read.
Ed will be remembered as having a strong Christian faith, a hard worker, passionate, and a perfectionist. He was quite the storyteller and he definitely had a knack of telling jokes and made everyone laugh. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather – being with family was a very important part of his life which he cherished. He was a role model to many, and he will be forever loved and missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Ed is survived by his son, Steve (Debbie) Dorn of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren,Kristine (Jason) Norberg, Kayla Dorn and Joe (Kristen) Switajewski; great grandchildren: Zacary, Blake, Ashton, and Coral; brothe,: George Dorn; son-in-law, Terry Switajewski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ginny; daughter, Renee; brothers, Joe, Dave, and Bernie; sister, Deloris.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, at the Our Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at the Hoyt Lakes Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Current COVID Mandates will be followed.
Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Hope Parish Facebook page.
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
