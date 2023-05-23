Edna Mae Larcher
Edna Mae Larcher passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
She was born to Ellen and Lowell Blomquist in Virginia, Minn., on June 3, 1939, and grew up in Parkville and graduated from the Mountain Iron High School.
Edna was united in marriage to James Albert Larcher on November 1, 1989 and they resided in Iron, Minn.
Over the years, Edna worked at Sears, Red Owl and Super One. After retirement, she worked as a crossing guard at Parkview Elementary and at the Mesabi Family YMCA.
Edna touched many people’s hearts. She was an amazing woman and will have a place in many people’s hearts. Edna knew how to make people smile. Her jokes and stories were a wonderful and heart filled part of her nature. She enjoyed being a jokester and dressing up for Halloween or anytime she found the opportunity.
Edna was a great cook and hosted many holiday meals. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They filled her heart with joy.
Edna and James enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, Texas, Arizona and Wyoming. She and her friends enjoyed great trips to Las Vegas. Summer weekends were spent at their cabins on Blackduck and Crane Lake, where they enjoyed boating and fishing. Edna loved to entertain and cook for family and friends who stopped by.
Edna was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother James, son Tony Tieberg and niece Polly Humble.
She is survived by her husband, James Larcher; two sons, Jim (Ann) Tieberg and Joe (Caroline) Tieberg; daughter, Anne Marie Johnston; and stepdaughter, Rene‘ (Joseph) Larcher Poaletti. Edna is also survived by sisters, Susan (Steve) Boyer, Pat (Jim) Bahr; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth with Rev. Fr. Timothy Cloutier as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
