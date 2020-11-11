Edna Grace Padgett, 84, of Cloquet, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Evergreen Knoll with daughter Ruth by her side.
She was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Virginia, Minn., to the late Paul and Grace (Hellyer) Aho. Edna graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia and worked as a Paraprofessional for the Cloquet School District for many years, where she was a mother to many students; she retired in 1998. Edna was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was active with the Zioneers. She was also a member of P.E.O. Edna was a very kind and loving person who will be missed by many.
Edna is survived by her children, Elizabeth Stevens, Paul (Karen) Padgett, and Ruth (Kevin) Boedigheimer; one brother, Thomas (Jan) Aho; seven grandchildren: Zebulon, Sarah, Hannah, Jory, Natalia, Leah and Isaac; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edna’s greatest joy was being a wonderful grandmother to all her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David (Joan) Aho; nephew, Craig Aho; and two sons-in-law, Michael Kortie and Robert Stevens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to every staff member at Evergreen Knoll who helped in caring for Edna for the past eight years, especially those in Care Suites 2. We cannot convey how much we appreciate the kindness, love and care they gave her. We also thank St. Croix Hospice who stepped in and offered every safety measure and comfort care she needed. Also thanks to Nelson Funeral Care for their professional services.
A public visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nelson Funeral Care. Masks and social distancing are required.
A private family memorial service will be held following the public visitation and inurnment with her dog Cricket will be at New Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.