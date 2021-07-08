Edmund “Ed” Floyd Leese, 89, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Benedictine Health Care Center in Duluth, Minn., after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Edmund and Frances (Erlandson) Leese. The family moved to Finlayson, Minn., in 1945, and he graduated from Sandstone High School in 1950. Ed was drafted into the Army and served two years in Germany during the Korean War. Ed married Arlene Holetz from Pine City, Minn., on Sept. 23, 1955. He and Arlene moved to Duluth where Ed worked for U.S. Steel as a machinist. He transferred to Virginia, Minn., in 1972. Ed continued working at the U.S. Steel Minntac Plant, retiring in 1992, after 42 years.
Ed was a member and supporter of the United Protestant Church in Morgan Park for 50 years. Ed’s favorite place on earth was their cabin at Silver Islet in Canada. Ed loved sitting around the fire looking out at the grand views of Lake Superior, watching freighters pass by. He especially loved sharing this piece of heaven with his family and friends. Ed also spent his retirement years travelling with Arlene to warmer climates in Florida and Arizona. Several trips were made abroad, and his favorite was visiting the Pyramids in Egypt. Ed was a member of the American Legion Post 239 and U.S. Steel Local 1938.
Ed is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene; daughter, Deborah Fontela; and sons Mark (Donna) Leese and Todd (Becca Ivancic) Leese; grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Turner, Stephanie (Phil) McDermid, Jeff (Alyssa) Leese, Ryan Fontela, and Rachel (Ricardo) Paris; great-grandchildren: Ben, Emma, Joe, Kinsley, Chase, Caden, Brayden, Leni, and baby boy Leese due in August; brother-in-law, Richard Holetz; nieces, nephews, and many Canadian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and their spouses, Jean (Robert) Schadel, Mary Ann (Gilbert) Rohde, Merilyn (Curtis) Anderson; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Holetz.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at the Landmark Funeral Home, 402 S 5th Avenue, in Virginia, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Military honors and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth at a later date.
Memorials are preferred.
