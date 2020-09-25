Edith “Toots” Boase, 90, of Lake Vermilion, Tower, Minn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 23, 1929, the daughter of James and Edith Patten. Toots was born and raised in Duluth. On Sept. 10, 1951, she married Norman “George” Boase and they were married over 50 years. They moved to Lake Vermilion in 1977. She was a volunteer driver for St. Louis County, where she met many wonderful people. Toots was fun-loving and loved spending time with her family, her many travel adventures, and boating on Lake Vermilion.
She is survived by children, John Boase of Pike Sandy, and Suzanne and Paul Jones of Florida; grandchildren, John and Dani Boase of Pike Sandy, and Jeni Sherwood of Eveleth; great grandchildren, Axel and Zane Sherwood; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Blossom.
As these are extraordinary times, there will not be a funeral or memorial at this time. The family will look to next summer to hold a celebration of life when things are deemed safe and proper to do so.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
