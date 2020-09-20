Edith Renee Tedrick

Edith (Edie) Renee Tedrick, 75, of Ely, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Edie was born July 21, 1945, in Ely to Lillian and Tom Richards. She was a graduate of Ely Memorial High School class of 1963. Edie married Dennis Tedrick on Feb. 15, 1964. Together they had two sons, Gary and Pete.
Edie was an active member of the Ely community. She was a devoted member of the Ely United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed making pasties and knitting prayer shawls. She was an active member of the Eastern Stars and also was an Ely City Council Member.
Edie was an amazing friend, mother, grandma and great-grandmother. You could always find a pot of coffee on and fresh baked goods at her house. Her house was open for anyone to stop by for a visit, whether a friend, family member, local policemen or even someone who just needed to talk. The warmth and love was felt by everyone that entered their household. She loved her family so deeply and showed it daily by an endless supply of baked goods. She was an amazing baker. Christmas baking was a huge production, in which she would supply her family and friends with delicious plates of homemade treats. She was the type of baker you compared almost every baked goods to; oftentimes you’d close your eyes and remark “this is almost as good as Edie’s.” She had other talents too, she loved to knit, loved to play cards and play Yahtzee with her friends. Her family members weren’t just of the human species. Edie loved dogs. She loved her dogs as if they were family. Her dogs were her children. Her affection towards her pets would often leave people remarking “when I die I’d like to come back as a Tedrick dog.” She cared so deeply and unselfishly for all whom she loved. She will leave a void in the lives she has touched.
Edie is survived by her sons, Gary (Sue) Tedrick and Pete (Kayla) Tedrick; her grandchildren: Tyler, Ashley, Lillian, Wyatt; and her great-granddaughter; Arabella.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denny; parents, Tom and Lillian Richards; brother, Tom Richards; sister, Mary Ann Curnow.
A private family burial has been planned at this time.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.