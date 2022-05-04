Ed Stupca
August 12, 1925 — April 28, 2022
Over a year ago one of the nurses at the St. Cloud Veterans Medical Center, saw Ed sitting alone and talking. She asked who he was talking to and he told her he was talking to God. He said he asked God when he could come home. The nurse asked what God said and Ed replied, He said I am nuttier than a fruitcake and He isn’t ready for me yet. On April 28, 2022, God was ready for him.
Ed Stupca was born on Aug. 12, 1925, in Gilbert, Minn. He was the 12th of 13 children of Charles and Frances (Samsa) Stupca. He served in the United States Army during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations, and was honorably discharged after being wounded overseas, earning the Purple Heart. Ed was united in marriage to Margaret Rose Russ on Aug. 12, 1952, at the Catholic Church in Gilbert. They moved into a one story, two-bedroom house in Virginia that soon turned into a 4-bedroom two story home with a little help from his brothers and brothers-in-law.
Ed worked for the St. Louis County Road Department as a Highway Superintendent I until his retirement in 1985.
He was an avid bowler and would never pass up a game of cards or a trip to Laughlin. He was always willing to help out a neighbor and the Stupca back yard was often a gathering place for family and friends. Ed was proud of his Slovenian heritage, was fluent in Slovenian, was stubborn, liked to fish, hunt and was a blueberry scout. He cherished time spent with family and friends.
Ed is survived by his children, Susan (William) Kamnikar of Eveleth, Denise (Brad) Erickson of Shoreview, and Greg (Dawn) Stupca of Duluth; his daughter-in-law, Gail Briski of Forbes; his grandchildren: Ben (Samantha Rolfes) Stupca, Kelly (Jerome McDaniel) Kamnikar, Dan Stupca, Sydney (Peter Mayer) Erickson, Ryan (Alyssa) Stupca, and Kyle Stupca; grandchildren; Minnie and Hudson; sister, Jennie Jacka; and sisters-in-law, Delores Stupca and Tina Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; his son, Edward; his grandson, Preston Erickson; his siblings and their spouses, Frances (John) Potocnik, Carl (Mary) Stupca, Ludwig (Ann) Stupca, Mary (August) Shuster, Tony (Catherine) Stupca, Frank Lynn (Mary) Stupca, Joe (Marge) Stupca, Pauline (Stan) Cichorz, Caroline (Mathew) Skrinner, Rosalie Mroszak, John Stupca and Marge’s siblings, Catherine, Ed and their spouses.
A private burial for both Ed and Marge will take place at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Veterans Administration or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see:www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
