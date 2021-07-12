Lifetime Hibbing resident Ed L. Beckers died at home peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 after a long decline in health.
Ed’s lifelong commitments to family and friends, as well as to his community, leaves a unique legacy.
To Hibbing High School friends he and Dave were familiar faces at their dad’s service station on Howard Street. From this experience Ed became a car lover, drag racer and member of the Hibbing Timing Association car club.
After earning his degree from Bemidji State, Ed became the teacher at Chisholm High School who helped introduce generations of students to literature like Macbeth and Lewis Carroll. A legendary Trivial Pursuit player, he coached the CHS Knowledge Bowl team and was a question reader at meets across the region.
To drag racers across the Midwest, he was a hot-rodder competing in everything from a blazing fast burnt-orange Road Runner to a not-so-powerful ‘77 Chevy Nova.
To his teammates on the Hibbing Salvage and Supply softball team, he was team captain and pitcher/target who led the squad to countless wins (and by countless, we mean about 12) over the years.
To the many viewers of local public access TV, he was a familiar face and voice, hosting everything from Bluejacket football games to the Side Lake Independence Day Parade—the latter often with Molly as his co-host. His sports punditry show with partners Tom Tintor and Mike Egan entertained many on Saturday mornings in the 1990s.
To the Greater Mesabi Men’s Book Club, he was a founder and leader for many years, though it is said he never once “picked a decent book.”
To many, he and Molly are known for hosting epic gatherings during “Dylan Days” at their home.
Ed eventually transitioned from racing cars to riding bikes, participating in the committee to construct the Mesabi Trail, then forming a local cycling club. He helped plan the route for Jim
Klobuchar’s annual endurance bike ride around the state. In his later years he was well-known in town for riding his recumbent bikes.
Recently, a rest-stop bench was installed along the Mesabi Trail in Ed’s honor. It may be seen on the trail in Chisholm near the head frame mining structure off Hwy 169.
Ed’s many passions earned him friends from all walks of life, and made his family proud. He really was Hibbing’s “Renaissance Man.”
Ed is survived by his loving wife Molly Fritz-Beckers, who has been at his side as constant caregiver for many months; his sons, Ryan and Reid, both of California; grandson, Kayden; brother, Dave of Grand Rapids; ex-wife, Judy of Northfield; his nieces, Danielle of the Twin Cities and Joelle Beckers Holsman of Grand Rapids, his nephews Ross (Joyel) of Baxter and Kent (Lisa Marie) of Maple Grove; cousins, Fred and Becky Rhodes of Prior Lake; and many dear friends across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Amelia Beckers; as well as by his sister, Patricia Madich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate mass.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at church at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will take place immediately after mass at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.”
