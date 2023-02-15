Earle Ostlie, 85, Eveleth, Minn., died on January 24, 2023, at New Journey Residence after a short two-month illness.
Earle was born on August 7, 1937, to Leonard and Leona (Bruckschen) Ostlie, one of eight children. He graduated from Silver Lake High School and entered into the Air Force. Earle’s career was mostly in interstate Sales for many years until he worked at Potlatch for the last years before retiring.
Earle was an avid skier and traveled with the ski club for many years covering many states. Earle was an outstanding woodcarver, of which he gave gifts to all of his brothers and sisters, his works of carvings. Earle loved life and lived it to the fullest. His greatest love was his granddaughter, Brianna Paciotti Harbour. His hunting and fishing buddies, Andy Anderson, Maple, Wis., and Steve Payne, Post Falls, Idaho.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanne, stepchildren Jennifer (Ron Ayer’s) Harbour of Hayden Idaho and Joseph (Nicole Piersig) Paciotti of Eveleth MN. 6 grandchildren.
Siblings, Junior (Mavis)of Lester Prairie, Roger (Elaine) of Glencoe, Marlene Hackbarth of Howard Lake, Jeanne Pagel of Glencoe & Gloria Lovett of Glencoe.
Earle had many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Earle was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marjorie and brother Lee.
Earle will be sadly missed by all who have met and known him. He was a very special person who loved and cared about all he met.
Earle generously donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
There will not be an official service for Earle per his wishes.
