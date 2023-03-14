Earl William Milton
Earl William Milton, 77, of Leonidas, Minn., went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Essentia Health, Virginia, Minn.
He was born in Kent, Wash., March 17, 1945, to James and Edna (Rodlund) Milton.
Majority of his early life was spent in Kinney, Minn. He graduated from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl in 1963 and immediately entered the U.S. Air Force serving in Anchorage, Alaska.
Earl married the love of his life, Jo Anne Deminsky, on October 21,1967, and made their home in Leonidas. He made his career working in the Printing Industry at Fisher Printing in Virginia, Minn.
Earl’s religious faith made him a man of quiet presence and humble strength. He loved his wife , his kids, his grandkids, his family, his fishing buddies “The Posse” (thank you Leon, Terry, and Buck), and his co-workers (thank you Keith and Todd), and volunteering at his church. He will be remembered for fully enjoying life with love and honor.
He is survived by his spouse of 55 years Jo Anne; his son, William (Amy Vesel); daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle), Ryan, Hanna and Ruby; brother, Joseph(Emilie), Sisters Lois Hadrava, Jean (Russel) Voss, JoAnn (Rich) Halverson; sisters-in-law, Connie Deminsky, Jacky Kveton and Linda McConn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brothers, James Jr., Robert (Gail), Delbert and Roger (Sandy); and his sister, Lila (Ivan) Himmelright.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home from 5-7 pm in Eveleth, Minn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, with visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Fr. Brandon Moravitz celebrating. Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Buhl.
