Earl Wayne Lamke Sr. aka “Uncle Si of the Iron Range”, 64, of Buhl, died Tuesday, June 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov., 20, 1956, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Earl M. and Norma (Perry) Lamke. He attended Grand Rapids and Hibbing Schools and was a lifelong Iron Range resident. Earl was united in marriage to Catherine L. Lane on Aug. 23, 1977 in Grand Rapids. He worked as a truck driver, fabricator and with construction. Earl enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and ATV driving in the country.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; six children, Marilyn Lamke, Susan Halling, Earl (Laura) Lamke Jr., James Lamke, Jules (John) Wolfram, Torrey Lamke; 18 grandchildren: Destiny, Riley, Nina, Annie, Mathew, Madi, Caleb, Bridget, Luke, Zane, Kyan, Fiona, Alissa, Timothy, Katlyn, Jade, Joshua Jr., Wade; brother, Dennis Wiler; and sister, Cindy (Bill) Holm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue; brother, Frank.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm, with Rev. Rod Tuomi officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
