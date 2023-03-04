Earl W. Lehman
Earl Lehman, 93 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Earl Lehman, 93 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
He was born in Greaney, Minn., on May 26, 1929 to Earl and Gladys (Johnson) Lehman. Earl grew up in the Greaney area and went to school in Orr, Minn. After graduating high school, Earl went to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara Eddy, and they had been in the Hibbing area since 1956 where they made their home and raised a family in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Earl was a hard worker in every aspect of his life whether on the job or at home. He retired from Eveleth Taconite. Earl enjoyed woodworking and camping with family and friends (his favorite spot being Big Sandy Lake). An avid Bulldogs hockey fan, he never missed a game whether he attended, watched on TV or listened on the radio. He was happiest being active and spending time outdoors. Earl’s faith was important to him as he was a long-time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He was an active member and always involved with the white elephant sale.
Earl is survived by his children: Russell (Sally) Lehman, Kathleen (Lester) Johnson, Karen Lehman, Gary (Vandy) Lehman and Janet (Frank) Dorry; siblings, Muriel Lehman and Lorraine Wheelecor; grandkids: Jennifer, Jessica, Rocky, Amanda, Michael, Melissa, Steven, Laina and Jeff; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his adored wife, Barb; parents, Earl and Gladys; son, Duane Lehman; sister, Doris Rent; and infant twin sister, Elaine.
There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. on Thursday at church. Military honors will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard at church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Guardian Angels and Big Stone Therapy.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com
