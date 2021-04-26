The stories about the life of Earl could fill a book! He thrived on danger and adventure. It started in 1948 when Earl was a precocious five-year-old living on Diversey Avenue in Chicago on the ground floor of his Polish grandparents apartment building. He demonstrated his skill as an escape artist by climbing down the brick wall using only his fingers. As he grew up, Earl developed the reputation of being able to fall asleep anywhere at the drop of a hat. One time Earl drove a dump truck 50 yards into the woods adjoining the Snowbank Road before he woke up. Another time Earl rolled his Corvette on the Fernberg Road, although speed more than sleepiness might have caused this accident. Earl also enjoyed the reputation as a troublemaker among the faculty in the Ely school system, although he managed to charm most of his teachers. Earl was aiso accident prone. One memorable incident was at Snowbank Lodge, where Earl put a dent in his skull with a pick ax while chopping ice in the icehouse. He loved to waterski, but was more interested in waving to the teenage girls who were watching attentively from the dock than where the boat was heading. One of his favorite pastimes was night time fishing on Snowbank in a boat that was faster than the game warden's. Of course, Earl was best known as a skilled musician and the owner of Cranberries. For an in depth picture of his life as a musician, please refer to the recent articles in the TimberJay and the Ely Echo.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; brothers, Greg (Charles) and Bill; sisters, Pam, Trish, and Becky (Falk); daughte,r Nicole Riad (Ibrahim); and son, Jared (Lisa); stepsons, Derik, Troy (Heather) Maki; stepdaughter, Christi (David) Brooks; and eleven grandchildren and step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Dolores Bulinski
A celebration of life will take place sometime in July.
