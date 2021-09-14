Earl Lloyd Hyatt, 82, of Hibbing, passed away to be in the arms of the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
He was born on May 29, 1939, to Herbert and Aune Hyatt (Puttonen), in Hibbing, Minn. He was a lifelong resident of Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1959 where he lettered in swimming. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent 2 years serving his country.
On July 22, 1967, he married the love of his life Alice (Bird), and spent the remainder of his life by her side. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family.
He worked at Keewatin Taconite Company until his retirement in 1994. He was very active in his church Abundant Life of Hibbing. For many years he was an adult Sunday School teacher and he and Alice led the senior’s luncheon ministry. Earl enjoyed meeting people, as to him there were no strangers, only friends he had not yet met. He also enjoyed bowling, being outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and boating. Earl was an avid Twins and Vikings fan and enjoyed watching reruns of Gunsmoke.
Earl is survived by his two sons, Todd (Tammy) of Hibbing, and Darin (Michelle) of Oakdale, Minn.; his beloved grandchildren: Christopher, Nathan, Jacob and Malia; sister, Linda Pierson of Kelly Lake, Minn., and sister, Linnea Wargowsky of Side Lake, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Hyatt; his sister, Laura Griffith; and a niece, Tiami Pierson.
No funeral will be held at this time but a celebration of Earl's life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
