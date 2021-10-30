Earl K. Sanders, 82, of Embarrass, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
He was born on July 4, 1939, in Highlanding, Minn., to Elvin and Selma (Sunsdahl) Sanders and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Earl married Carol Wells on Dec. 30, 1967, in Embarrass. He worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass and Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241 in Aurora.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Alan and Steven (Amber); one daughter, Aimee (John) Anderson; eight grandchildren: Amanda, Harley, Jessica, Michelle, Brittney, Ash, Coltan and Erin; and one great-grandson, Mekiyah; and was loved by other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass with Pastor Brian Birk officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private family burial will be at a later date at the Embarrass Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
