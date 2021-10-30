Earl K. Sanders

Earl K. Sanders, 82, of Embarrass, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

He was born on July 4, 1939, in Highlanding, Minn., to Elvin and Selma (Sunsdahl) Sanders and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Earl married Carol Wells on Dec. 30, 1967, in Embarrass. He worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass and Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241 in Aurora.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Alan and Steven (Amber); one daughter, Aimee (John) Anderson; eight grandchildren: Amanda, Harley, Jessica, Michelle, Brittney, Ash, Coltan and Erin; and one great-grandson, Mekiyah; and was loved by other family members.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass with Pastor Brian Birk officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

A private family burial will be at a later date at the Embarrass Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

