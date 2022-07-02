Earl H. Wesley, age 94 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on November 10, 2021, in Nashwauk, Minn. He was born on July 13, 1927, in Walsh County, N.D., to Clifford and Gena (Rudd) Wesley. Earl completed highschool and went on to Dunwoody Technical School for a couple years. He also served his country in the US Army. Earl was an auto mechanic for many years and worked for Horn Electric.
Earl was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and loved by many. He loved telling children stories he made up. He enjoyed golfing, curling, bocce ball, horseback riding, making Lefse, water and snow skiing, fishing and spending time at Beauty Lake. He was a WWII veteran, member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Silica Seniors, Sons of Norway, the Moose and Elks club. He always had a big smile and a joke or story to tell. Earl will be greatly missed by many.
Earl is survived by daughters, Lora Wesley, Luanne Ridlon (Thomas); Son, Loren Wesley (Bernetta Loss and family); Sister, Ardes May; Grandchildren, Joshua Ridlon (Whitney), Jake Ridlon (Mandy), Justin Ridlon, Jesse Ridlon (Amanda), Mathew Wesley, Jonathan Wesley (Stephanie), Cameron Wesley, Alan Wesley (Tara); and Great Grandchildren, Arizona, Della, Caroline, Wyatt, Arlowe, Oden Ridlon, Landan and Levi Wesley, Lyric Wesley.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet (Wold) Wesley; siblings, Marvel Parham, Wallace Wesley, Charlotte Cheever and Phyllis Koskinen and his son, Lawrence Wesley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate the service. Viatiation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.
Family would like to give a very special thanks to Becky and the staff at Hillcrest in Nashwauk and Chris with hospice care.
