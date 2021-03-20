Earl A. Johnson left us on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
He was born and raised in Virginia and left for Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota, majoring in Architecture. After retirement he left the Twin Cities Area and built a beautiful retirement home on one of Ely’s gorgeous lakes.
Earl is survived by his sons, Scott (Jennifer) and Todd ( Rhonda); grandchildren: Nikki, Josh, Brady, Drew; and great-grandson, Weston. Also survived by his siblings, Jay Johnson, Brian Johnson, Cheryl Johnson, Marilyn Plunkett; and several dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his son, Steven; and parents, Earl and Margaret Johnson.
An artist, poet, teller of tales and maybe a raucous joke or two. He will be missed by those who loved him.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
