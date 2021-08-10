E. W. “Jack” Kleinendorst, 92, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Elton was born in 1929 to Cornelius and Mabel (Gertsma) Kleinendorst in Newton, Iowa. The family moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., where Jack attended school before enlisting in the United States Army. Jack served in Germany during World War II and in the Korean Conflict. Jack returned to Minnesota where he worked for Blandin, the Danube Mine, and Great Northern Iron Ore Properties until his retirement in 1992. Jack also owned and operated “Johnny’s Specialties” for many years.
Jack was a lifetime member of the VFW where he served as state commander. He was also a member of the Cooties, the Aad Temple of Duluth, Minn., the Eastern Star, the Jesters of Orlando, Fla., the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Loyal Order of Moose. Jack was active for many years with the Motor Patrol of Hibbing and was instrumental to the Grand Rapids youth hockey.
Jack is survived by the love of his life, Donna Castellano; daughters, Deb Thomas (Curtis Ainsoja) of Grand Rapids, Marge (Harry) Loisel of Hibbing, Minn., Brenda (Rick) Fox of Grand Rapids; sons, Gary (Sharon) of Grand Rapids, Kurt (Deon) of Park City, Utah; sister, Martha June Anderson; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scot; one sister; and five brothers.
Per Jack’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
