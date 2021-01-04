My Angel, my everything has left this world on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home in Embarrass peacefully in the compassionate care of his loving wife after a short battle with brain cancer.
Dwight D. Light was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Frank and Donna Light and was raised on the family farm in Gowrie, Iowa.
Dwight graduated from Prairie Community High School in 1977 and attended Westman College in Le Mars, Iowa. He went back to school at age 50 to Mesabi Range Community College and graduated in May of 2012 from the Practical Nursing Program. He found his calling at Waterview Pines (St. Michaels). Dwight loved his residents and they loved him back. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, writing, fishing, camping, horseshoes and gardening, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle man.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Troy (Stacy) Davidson of Babbitt, Dennis Davidson of Embarrass; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; mother, Donna Light of Fort Dodge; sister, Duana Light of West Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Bruce (Sue) Light, of Gowrie, Iowa, Mark (Sandy) Light of Adel, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Steve) Vesel of Hibbing, Sherry (Bob) Riddel of St. Michael, Minn., Lori (Fred) DuFalt of Hibbing; and his two very special friends, Leslie Aubin and Kaitlen Flannigan of Virginia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Light; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Miriam Guderian; and father-in-law, Tony Freshour.
Dwight loved Montana and wanted his cremains spread on Skalkaho Pass in Montana.
To keep everyone safe from Covid-19, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.