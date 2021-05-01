Duane Victor Johnson, 95, of Bear River, Minn., passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Diamond Willow assisted Living, Mountain Iron, Minn.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1925, in Hibbing, the son of John and Alice (Wold) Johnson.
Duane grew up in Togo and then honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WII from 1943–1946. After the service, he moved to Bear River where he has lived ever since. Duane was employed with Ulland Brothers Construction for 40 years. He was also employed for a time with Ferrellgas. He was married to Lois Flank who passed in 1975, then to Georgene Filbert who passed in 2004. He then met and married Ellen “Joy” Schuman-Gibson on June 25, 2010, in Virginia, Minn. Duane was a member of the Bear River Lutheran Church. He enjoyed restoring old cars and showing them at the Timber Days in Cook. He also loved traveling and dancing.
Duane is survived by his wife, Ellen “Joy” Johnson of Virginia; children, Kevin (Theresa) Johnson of Dothan, Ala., and Tammy (Farley) Fox of Britt; three grandchildren, Richard Johnson, Renee Pemberton and Heather Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous step children and step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Lois Johnson, and Georgene Johnson; four brothers: Roy, Jack, Bob and Kenny Johnson; grandson, Jesse Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Angelina Pemberton.
A Celebration of Life for Duane will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
A reception will be held at the VFW following the service and burial.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Post 1757 Honor Guard and Orr American Legion Post 480 Honor Guard.
